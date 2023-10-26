Near record warmth this weekend, some rain possible on Sunday

High pressure remains in control until Saturday. That is why we have fair mornings and warm afternoons.

Our highs will continue to climb 15 to 20 degrees above normal through the first half of the weekend. Southern New England will see some fair weather clouds, but generally, skies stay clear.

Sunshine and fair weather will continue to bring highs to at least the middle 70s for eastern Mass, but some will see the upper 70s and low 80s in the coming days. Overnight lows will remain near 60. The normal high for this time of year in Boston is 59 and normal lows are 45. Big anomalies for both high and low temperatures this week and it will bring in the chance to break records, especially on Saturday.

Friday has the best potential to see 80s in spots for southern New England. Manchester, New Hampshire, and Westfield, Massachusetts, are two areas that will likely break records.

Sunny skies will bring in the warmest weather Saturday, except for a few areas in northern New England which may see a round or two of spotty showers Saturday afternoon, the rest of us stay dry until Sunday.

Sunday is when we have some big changes heading our way. We will watch those temperatures drop exceptionally as a cold front moves over New England. Rain chances increase in the afternoon from the influence of a low pressure that will swing overhead. Sunday and Monday will likely be the wettest days of the next 10 and drier conditions build in by Tuesday. Sunday will be an “upside down” day for temperatures, as our highs will hit in the morning, in the low 60s for most and we will cool through the day to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Halloween looks mainly dry but keeps it cooler. Highs will be near 50 degrees and lows in the 30s. Next week, we will have a few opportunities for frost in southern New England. Check back for updates.