Protests

Nearly 100 Mass. organizations to rally against Musk and Trump-led ‘coup'

Groups like the ACLU and Sierra Club will join together for the "Stop the Coup" protest in Boston Common.

By Rachael Dziaba

President Donald Trump listens as Elon Musk, joined by his son X Æ A-Xii, speaks in the Oval Office at the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington.
Photo/Alex Brandon

A broad coalition of Massachusetts-based organizations will join together Friday to protest the so-called "coup" led by Elon Musk and President Donald Trump.

Gathering on Boston Common at noon, the organizers are calling on state and federal leaders to oppose the "Musk-Trump agenda." They specifically admonished the administration's recent actions targeting trans people and immigrants.

The "Stop the Coup" protest was organized by nearly 100 organizations, ranging from the ACLU to the Sierra Club. The rally will also feature speakers from TransResistance, the Brazilian Workers Center, and the Palestinian Youth Movement, among others.

After the rally, the groups plan to march through the Common, holding banners calling to "Stop the Billionaire Coup" and proclaiming "Our Love is Resistance."

Friday's event comes after hundreds of people gathered for a "Stop the Coup" protest in Boston Common last week. Similar protests were held across the country to denounce Trump's policies and Musk's role as the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency.

