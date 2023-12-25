Nearly 2,000 Christmas meals handed out in Malden

Almost 2,000 holiday meals were handed out in Malden, Massachusetts, on Christmas, as part of an annual event helping out those who need it most.

Inside of Malden High School, volunteers scooped hot meals onto hundreds of trays Monday.

“As a child my father and I were working one day and I had some questions about people who may not have food, and he said well let’s do something about it,” said Jonathan Weiner, organizer of the Christmas Day Meal.

Weiner and his father were leading the holiday help, feeding those who may not otherwise have had something to eat.

“There is a lot of food insecurity in the United States and we are here to make sure that somebody gets something to eat on this holiday,” said Dr. Edward Weiner, co-director of Project Ezra.

The team of volunteers gave out more than 900 pounds of roast beef, and 750 pounds of potatoes, green beans, desserts and more. They even drove out to deliver about 1,300 meals to several local communities.

“The Jewish community in partnership with a number of other communities have come together for the past 50 years to help feed those on Christmas day.”

The tradition spanning decades doesn't just fill people's bellies, according to the charitable group, it feeds their souls.

“We’re here to make sure nobody, nobody is hungry on Christmas.”