Nearly 8,000 Breakthrough COVID Cases Reported in Mass.; 100 Have Now Died

Nearly 8,000 fully vaccinated Massachusetts residents have now tested positive for COVID-19 and 100 of them have died, according to state data on breakthrough cases published Tuesday.

The Department of Public Health tracked a cumulative 7,737 confirmed COVID-19 infections among those fully vaccinated in the state as of July 31, representing 0.18% of the immunized population.

The 100 deaths out of nearly 4.3 million vaccinated residents represents a rate of just 0.002%.

Saturday's cumulative count reflects an increase of 1,364 breakthrough cases over July 24. That accounts for a bit more than 30% of all new coronavirus cases confirmed in the state during that one-week span.

Since the first residents became fully vaccinated in January, DPH has counted 395 immunized residents hospitalized with COVID-19 cases and 100 who died from the virus. Those numbers include 34 new breakthrough hospitalizations and nine additional deaths among those fully vaccinated tracked in the past week.

Michael Genereux, who tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated and visiting Provincetown, describes the sickness he has been feeling for the last week.

Overall case numbers have been on the rise in Massachusetts and nationwide for weeks as the more infectious delta variant spreads, including among those who are fully vaccinated, but health experts have repeatedly stressed that vaccinations reduce the risk of serious injury or death in the rare breakthrough cases.

Health officials reported another 883 confirmed coronavirus cases -- the most in a single day since early May -- and two new deaths on Tuesday, while the positive test rate rose above 2.5%.

The report pushed the state's confirmed COVID-19 caseload to 675,425 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 17,718. The last time more than 883 COVID cases were reported in one day was on May 6.

We're seeing more breakthrough coronavirus cases popping up in Massachusetts, and with the delta variant spreading across the country, people are getting nervous. Doctors are urging caution while also advising people to keep things in perspective.

Officials say most new cases, and especially serious infections, are in the unvaccinated.

DPH previously released data on breakthrough infections in response to records requests, and on Tuesday it published those figures for the first time as part of the vaccination report it releases every weekday.

The department said it plans to continue including updated breakthrough numbers in Tuesday vaccination reports.