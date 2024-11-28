Needham and Wellesley face off to continue their historic football rivalry

You can't have Thanksgiving without the yearly tradition of the Needham-Wellesley football game.

The rain and cold did not dampen the spirits of the Needham players as they met their ultimate rivals from Wellesley.

But more than stats and scores, this game is about pride and tradition.

Rockets vs. Raiders it's more than the oldest rivalry in the country. It's an event that goes back to the late 1800 and has tied generations to a single, yearly game.

John Theriault, played football for Needham High in the 1970s and it's his 44th straight year attending.

"For a lot of these guys, this is the last game they'll ever play in it. And you never forget it." said Theriault.

Rain or cold, the cheers kept coming as today marked the 137th time these two sides played for the cup.

"At the end of the day you know Wellesley and Needham used to be one town so you know we fight on the on the field but I bet at the end of the day it'll end in a handshake which is good." said Joey Knight, a former player for Wellesley.

"To come back in and just see the tradition is still alive and strong It's incredible, you know, and this is there's no rivalry like this in Massachusetts. Maybe even in the country." added Michael Manigault the second, who used to play for Needham.