Needham astronaut aboard Boeing Starliner stranded in space as NASA works on solution

Two astronauts, including one from Massachusetts, are waiting to come home from the International Space Station.

Needham native Sunita Williams went into space aboard Boeing's Starliner with fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore. They were supposed to be back on Earth in June, but their one-week journey has turned into two months after issues with their spacecraft prevented a return.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Boeing launched its first Starliner flight with astronauts on Wednesday, beginning a crucial final flight test of the long-delayed spacecraft. On board is Needham, Massachusetts, astronaut Sunita Williams. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston

Then on Wednesday, NASA said it could be another six months before the pair can get back safely.



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Problems with the Starliner prevented Williams and Wilmore from returning as scheduled.

Since then, NASA says it has been trying to figure out the best way to bring them back, either on the Starliner or on Elon Musk's SpaceX, a Boeing rival.

But that wouldn't be until February.

Sunita Williams kept an out-of-this-world promise to students at her namesake Sunita William Elementary School, speaking with them from the International Space Station. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston

"They are prepared," said Dr. Grant Tremblay, an astrophysicist with the Harvard Center for Astrophysics. "There's enough food, we do resupply missions to the International Space Station all the time. They are safe, they will return home as soon as possible when it is deemed by NASA it's absolutely safe."

NASA is still weighing different options to bring the two home.

A decision is expected in the next week or two.