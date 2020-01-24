Business

Needham-Based TripAdvisor Reducing Its Workforce by ‘Hundreds’

By Lucia Maffei, Boston Business Journal Technology Reporter

Generic TripAdvisor Generic
NBC10 Boston

Needham-based TripAdvisor Inc. says it's “prudently reducing and re-allocating expenses" in some areas, and multiple reports — which the company is not disputing — suggest that includes layoffs of "hundreds" of workers.

In a statement to the Business Journal, the online travel platform company said it is “prudently reducing and re-allocating expenses in certain parts of our business to preserve strong profitability, while also enabling us to continue to invest in strategic growth areas.” 

When asked to confirm the accuracy of an article in Bloomberg on Thursday saying the company is eliminating "about 200" positions, a spokesperson for TripAdvisor told the Business Journal that "we will not deny the Bloomberg report," but declined to discuss where the cuts are, nor their impact on Massachusetts-based positions. Bloomberg first reported the cuts on Wednesday night, followed by trade publication Skift.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

weather stories 19 mins ago

Winter Storm Could Bring Half a Foot of Snow for Some, Ice and Outages for Others

Grace Rett 1 hour ago

Rower Killed in Tragic Fla. Crash to Be Remembered at Holy Cross Memorial Service

Read more at the Boston Business Journal.

This article tagged under:

BusinessTripAdvisor
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us