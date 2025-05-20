Needham business owners push back against road redesign

Business owners in Needham, Massachusetts, voiced concerns Monday over a proposal to redesign roadways downtown.

A planned pilot phase for Envision Needham Center, a town Department of Public Works project proposed that aims to make streets safer for pedestrians and bicyclists, is being met with opposition from businesses along Great Plain Avenue.

"If parking is eliminated in front of my store, which is what the current map shows, my store will be out of business," said Julie Ben David, who owns Needham Florist. "If we go out of business, they're going to have vacant properties for many years."

The project received $320,000 in federal funding from the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant.

"Reinvent the downtown strip to be a safe pedestrian place," said Needham Selectman Kevin Keane.

The plan is to redevelop a portion of Great Plain Avenue from Linden Avenue to Warren Street, potentially reducing traffic lanes, adding a bike lane, widening sidewalks and crosswalks, and adding trees.

"Right now, we have four intersections at the center of our town at two locations, and they want to remove those," said Needham resident Lou Wolfson.

The number of parking spaces would also go down from 103 to about 90.

"Based on their current map, it eliminates 100% of my parking," David said.

"We don't want to eliminate any parking, but we are going to have refigure some handicapped parking," Keane said.

The pilot program was supposed to be implemented in July, but has been placed on pause for another six months to reintegrate town concerns into the project.