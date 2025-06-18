‘It's scary': Parents react to arrest of 3rd Needham school employee over child sex abuse images

Parents in Needham, Massachusetts, have some concerns after a person working for the school district was arrested for allegedly having child sex abuse images, marking the third employee to be arrested on related charges this year.

Christopher Carlisle, a 29-year-old employee of the Needham Extended Day Program at Eliot Elementary School, was arraigned on charges for possession of child sex abuse images, distribution of obscene material and possession of more than 10 ounces of a Class D substance.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

NEDP contracts with Needham Public Schools to provide childcare before and after school.

Carlisle has been placed on leave, and the superintendent says there's no evidence that this alleged abuse involved any children in the Needham School District, but this is the third person who worked in the Needham schools to face charges related to child sex abuse images within just the past few months.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Christopher Carlisle is the third employee of Needham Public Schools to be charged in a case involving child sexual abuse material since March.

Earlier this year, High Rock Middle School teacher Michael Ciccolella and Needham High School band director Spencer Parrish were dismissed from their jobs after they separately faced charges related to child sexual abuse images.

The superintendent said the schools are providing counseling for students who may need it. He’s also holding a virtual meeting in conjunction with the director of the Needham Extended Day Program tonight at 5:30 for parents to be able to ask any questions they may have.

“It’s scary but I think it’s everywhere and it just happened to be here,” Needham parent Kate Ostrowski said.

“It’s horrible but we don’t know that they’ve actually done it,” Lauren Inker said.

“I happen to know one of the teachers, the second one was the head of music in Needham and he was a phenomenal teacher. Both of my kids had him as a teacher, he was great musician, did wonders with the kids and it’s just very sad," Dana Zakarian said. "It’s heartbreaking.”