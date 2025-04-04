Needham High School band director charged with child pornography possession, superintendent says

School officials in Needham, Massachusetts, say an employee is facing serious charges.

Needham High School Band Director Spencer Parrish was charged with possession of child pornography, Superintendent Daniel Gutekanst said in a message to the school community Friday.

Parrish has worked for Needham Public Schools since 2021, Gutekanst said. He has been placed on administrative leave and no longer has access to school grounds, buildings or digital files.

"The safety and wellbeing of our students is the district's top priority, and we will cooperate with all law enforcement agencies as the investigation continues," Gutekanst wrote.

The superintendent added that authorities have not said students in the district "were involved or harmed in any way."

Another educator in town — High Rock Middle School teacher Michael Ciccolella — was arrested last month on charges of possession of child pornography, distribution of obscene material and distribution of material depicting a nude child.

"I recognize that this news is especially troubling coming so soon after the recent arrest and arraignment of another Needham Public Schools teacher on similar charges," Gutekanst said Friday. "We are committed to being transparent with families and staff, even if the news is unsettling. We will continue to ensure our policies, practices, and procedures related to student wellbeing and safety are carefully applied in all situations."

The district said counseling services would be available to students and staff, but said it would not have further comment on the investigation.

Needham Public Schools' website notes that Parrish previously taught elementary school students in Newton Public Schools.