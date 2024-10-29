Driver charged in crash that injured 2 pedestrians in Needham

A 23-year-old driver has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that seriously hurt two pedestrians Monday evening in Needham, Massachusetts.

The Boston man, who was not publicly identified, is being summonsed on charges of leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

This stems from a crash at the intersection of Hunnewell Street and West Street around 7:12 p.m. Monday, according to police. Both victims suffered serious injuries and were transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, according to authorities.

Witnesses described the vehicle involved in the crash as a dark-colored Honda sedan or SUV, according to police, who said parts from a Honda were found at the scene. The driver reported turned himself in to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Needham Police Department at 781-455-7570.