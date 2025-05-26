Second Mass. city reports dozens of car break-ins overnight

Police in Needham, Massachusetts, say they received dozens of reports all day Sunday about unlocked vehicles that were broken into overnight -- many with valuables left in plain sight.

"We harp on it ALL THE TIME but people continue to leave valuables inside of their cars," Needham police wrote in a Facebook post, adding that they know the thieves will be back given the quantity of vehicles that were broken into last night. "If you find a spot to fish and it’s loaded with fish, you don’t go elsewhere. You stay. It’s just a waiting game at this point for them to return."

According to police, they found the suspects Saturday night due to an alert resident who called the department immediately, however a police chase was terminated once it entered a neighboring town.

Police say the thieves are in and out of vehicles within seconds and are constantly moving, which is why locking your cars and removing your valuables are the safest bets.

"Please, let’s do better — for ourselves and for our neighbors," Needham police's Facebook post concluded.

Lexington police say the incidents occurred during the early overnight hours of Friday in vehicles that were either left unlocked or the keys were left inside.

About 15 miles north, in Lexington, Mass., police said more than 50 vehicles were broken into overnight the night prior, with at least four vehicles stolen.

Lexington police said they were actively investigating the surge of motor vehicle breaking and entering incidents, and thefts, that occurred near Routes 2 and 128. In all those reported incidents, the vehicles were either left unlocked or the keys were left inside.