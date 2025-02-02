Needham man celebrates cousin's release from Hamas after 484 days of uncertainty

An American-Israeli captive with Massachusetts ties is among the latest hostages released by Hamas.

Photos show his smile for freedom as Ofer Calderon was escorted by Israeli soldiers after being held hostage for 484 days.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

“One thing my cousin is known well for is a radiant smile, and in the pictures that have surfaced of his release, coming back into the arms of Israel, Israeli soldiers and his family, that smile is on full display," said Jason Greenberg, who has been calling for his cousin's release since the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

The 54-year-old is seen smiling as he was reunited with his wife and four children.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

“To see him come out alive was a prayer answered. Many prayers answered,” Greenberg, a Needham resident, told NBC10 Boston.

We first met Greenberg over a year ago, when he didn’t know if his cousin would survive. Calderon and his sons were taken.

“He and his children were in their home on the kibbutz and the home was set on fire. When the flames got too much they jumped out of the window and hid in the bush for three hours.

Hamas took Calderon and two of his children.

“They weren’t able to outrun Hamas and they were captured and dragged back to Gaza.”

Calderon’s children, Erez and Sahar, were released in November 2023, while their father remained in captivity.

“We didn’t know what version of my cousin we would be getting back until we saw him emerge.”

“Or of that, he has endured over the last 484 days is something I don’t think anyone could completely imagine.”

It’s a story of tragedy and triumph mixed with trepidation for Greenberg, as about 79 hostages remain in Gaza, 35 of whom are presumed dead.

“Must have been one of the pinnacle experiences of his life, and I know that when I see him, it will be one of the pinnacle experiences of my life.”

Calderon will spend several days in a Tel Aviv hospital and receive a medical evaluation.