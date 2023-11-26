Needham man hoped his 3 cousins would be among hostages released by Hamas

Seventeen hostages were released by Hamas on Sunday, including 4 year-old American girl Abigail Edan.

“I’m elated for all the families that get to welcome home their loved ones,” said Needham resident Jason Greenberg who was hoping his three cousins who are still being held captive would be among those released. “Not a moment goes by that there’s not a heaviness in our hearts and a hopefulness that our family will return.”

His cousin Ophir and Ophir’s two children Sahar and Erez remain hostages.

Two other cousins Carmela and Noya were killed when Hamas invaded in early October.

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a cease-fire and exchange of captives.

As part of a four-day cease-fire deal, Hamas on Friday released 24 hostages. Israel freed 39 prisoners.

Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners on Sunday.

“There’s no obvious solution here,” said Harvard Professor Melani Cammett who teaches international affairs and is an expert in the Middle East.

“The stated goal is to eliminate Hamas and we know from research the world over that military operations rarely eliminate insurgent groups so it’s going to be very difficult to achieve that goal,” said Cammett.

She says a two-state solution seems further away than ever before.

“Jews and Palestinians are going to live in this land together whether anyone likes it or not so that’s the beginning premise of any kind of diplomatic solution.”