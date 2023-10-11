Israel

Needham man pleads for family's safety in Israel after video shows boy's abduction

Jason Greenberg of Needham, Massachusetts, says video confirms his 12-year-old cousin was abducted by Hamas, and he hasn't heard from other family members since Saturday's attack

By Malcolm Johnson

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Massachusetts man is pleading for his family's safety after Hamas' invasion of Israel.

Jason Greenberg of Needham said video confirmed his 12-year-old cousin was abducted by the Palestinian terrorist group.

"They lit fire to their house to smoke them out," he explained.

Greenberg hasn't heard from his great aunt, cousin and three of her kids since Saturday's attack.

"To know that their fate is almost sealed is mortifying," Greenberg said.

Video online shows his young cousin being abducted.

"He loves soccer. He loves Liverpool. He plays," Greenberg said. "He's actually a pretty good kid. He listens to his mom. He listens to his dad."

Greenberg rushed to the airport with his 79-year-old father after being in Israel to visit family. They could only find a flight to Rome and then to Boston.

It was just two nights earlier that the family sat down for dinner.

"On the way to the airport in Tel Aviv, at 2 a.m., we witnessed the Iron Dome shooting down numerous rockets and heard the sirens going off continuously," he recalled.

With tensions escalating, Greenberg just wants his family to be safe.

"Let the people who don't matter in this war just go back to their lives," he pleaded. "They didn't attack you."

This article tagged under:

IsraelMassachusettsHamasNeedhamPalestine
