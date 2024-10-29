Driver sought after hitting 2 pedestrians in Needham, leaving both seriously hurt

Police said Monday they were searching for a driver who fled after hitting and seriously injuring two pedestrians in Needham, Massachusetts.

The hit-and-run crash happened around 7:12 p.m. at the intersection of Hunnewell Street and West Street, police said.

Both victims suffered serious injuries and were transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, according to authorities.

Witnesses described the vehicle involved in the crash as a dark-colored Honda sedan or SUV, according to police, who said parts from a Honda were found at the scene.

The Needham Police Department later said the driver had "identified themselves," adding that the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Needham Police Department at 781-455-7570.