Needham police seek missing 12-year-old girl

Police in Needham, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help to find a 12-year-old girl reported missing Monday.

The child, whose name was not released, was last seen about an hour before police issued an alert just before 9 p.m. She is missing from the Walker School, police said.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The girl was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, grey and blue sweatpants and no shoes. She has brown hair.

Police did not give any further physical description, but they shared a photo of the girl.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

K-9s and drones are involved in the search, police said.

"Please do not self deploy! All heat signatures have to be verified via officer," police wrote in their post.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-444-1212.