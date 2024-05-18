Needham police seek video footage after car stolen, 6 others broken into

Police in Needham, Massachusetts, issued a public safety alert on Saturday after at least six cars were broken into, with another vehicle stolen.

Needham police say the break-ins happened overnight in town. The vehicle that was stolen has since been recovered, and another vehicle was found in Needham that had been stolen from a neighboring city.

Police are asking anyone with video footage who may have seen people walking around their driveway to reach out to the public safety center at 781-444-1212.

Residents are also reminded to lock their vehicles at night, bringing any valuables inside, and to always report any suspicious activity. According to police, most suspects are in and out of a vehicle in less than 15 seconds.

"It is imperative that you call us right away if you see something," the police department wrote in its Facebook post.