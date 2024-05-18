Needham

Needham police seek video footage after car stolen, 6 others broken into

Needham police say the break-ins and theft happened overnight in town

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police in Needham, Massachusetts, issued a public safety alert on Saturday after at least six cars were broken into, with another vehicle stolen.

Needham police say the break-ins happened overnight in town. The vehicle that was stolen has since been recovered, and another vehicle was found in Needham that had been stolen from a neighboring city.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

Police are asking anyone with video footage who may have seen people walking around their driveway to reach out to the public safety center at 781-444-1212.

Residents are also reminded to lock their vehicles at night, bringing any valuables inside, and to always report any suspicious activity. According to police, most suspects are in and out of a vehicle in less than 15 seconds.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"It is imperative that you call us right away if you see something," the police department wrote in its Facebook post.

This article tagged under:

Needham
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us