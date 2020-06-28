Needham to Celebrate Pride Month With Rolling Parade

In honor of Pride Month, the city of Needham, Massachusetts will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with a rolling Pride parade on Sunday afternoon. Organizers decided on a rolling parade due to the coronavirus.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to decorate their cars and themselves (child-friendly manner). For those who want to watch along the route, it is asked to wear a mask and socially distance from others.

The parade will begin at 3 p.m. at the high school for those taking part in the parade. Traffic laws will be in effect and the roll will begin at 4 p.m.

The route will be along Webster Street, High Street, Great Plain Avenue and Highland Avenue. The parade is expected to end around 6 p.m.