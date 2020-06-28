Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Needham

Needham to Celebrate Pride Month With Rolling Parade

The city of Needham is planning a Rolling Pride Parade Sunday afternoon to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community

By Nathalie Sczublewski

Pride Flags
Getty Images

In honor of Pride Month, the city of Needham, Massachusetts will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with a rolling Pride parade on Sunday afternoon. Organizers decided on a rolling parade due to the coronavirus.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to decorate their cars and themselves (child-friendly manner). For those who want to watch along the route, it is asked to wear a mask and socially distance from others. 

The parade will begin at 3 p.m. at the high school for those taking part in the parade. Traffic laws will be in effect and the roll will begin at 4 p.m. 

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Cambridge 1 hour ago

Cambridge to Reopen Playgrounds, Basketball Courts, Splash Pads Monday

wareham 2 hours ago

Wareham Trespasser Arrested After Reportedly Shooting at Officers

The route will be along Webster Street, High Street, Great Plain Avenue and Highland Avenue. The parade is expected to end around 6 p.m. 

This article tagged under:

NeedhamMassachusettsPride
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us