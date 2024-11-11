Negotiations to resume in North Shore teacher strikes

Teachers remain on strike in several North Shore communities, and educators are not backing down.

Negotiations are picking back up Monday morning, with one of the districts facing a major deadline in a matter of hours.

In Gloucester, a state court has given the teachers union until 10 a.m. to call off the strike or they will begin facing fines.

But the union has said it has no plans to do that.

Both sides are still far apart on paraprofessionals’ and teacher’s salaries, benefits, and collaboration time.

It’s a similar situation in nearby Marblehead and Beverly.

Educators in Marblehead have filed and unfair labor practice charge against the state – where school is already canceled on Tuesday.

Parents in Beverly and Gloucester will find out today whether they’ll have school Tuesday, as the war of words continues in all three communities.

“If it could have been prevented, it would have been prevented by management coming to the table in good faith to bargain a fair contract for us," said Caroline Nyada, a Beverly special education teacher.

“There's no bargaining. There's no negotiating," added Hanna Partyka, a Marblehead kindergarten teacher. "They will not have face-to-face conversations with us about what we are asking for. We have made countless concessions to our original proposals that they have rejected and said come back with something different. That's not negotiating.”

Teachers from all three communities plan to hold a solidarity rally here in Gloucester at 2 p.m. Monday.