Neighbor charged in fatal shooting of New Bedford woman

Authorities say they have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on Tuesday night.

Around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, New Bedford police and EMS responded to 438 Bolton St. for a report of a bloody woman lying in a first-floor hallway, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said.

Responding officers found 32-year-old Karina Martinez-Ortiz lying on the floor in front of her apartment. She had obvious injuries and was taken to St. Luke's Hospital, where she later died as a result of gunshot wounds.

The district attorney's office said in a press release Thursday afternoon that 49-year-old Wilo Morales-Colon has been arrested and charged with murder and unlawful carrying of a firearm in connection with Martinez-Ortiz's death. They said Morales-Colon was located in Springfield and taken into custody early Thursday morning.

Morales-Colon was a neighbor of Martinez-Ortiz and had a past personal relationship with her, the district attorney's office said.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in New Bedford District Court.