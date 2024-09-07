Boston Restaurant Talk

Neighborhood diner in Brookline closes after nearly 60 years

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A neighborhood diner that has been around for nearly 60 years has shut down.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to a Facebook post from Patrick Maguire who also posted to the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, the Busy Bee Restaurant & Diner in Brookline has closed its doors, with a note from the Beacon Street eatery saying the following:

After serving regulars, neighbors, families, students, workers, hospital staff, patients and their relatives, and after welcoming people from 'all walks' since 1967, our family has decided to close the Busy Bee. We own the condo where Busy Bee is located and are currently negotiating with a prospective new restaurant tenant.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

It isn't yet known what kind of dining spot might replace the Busy Bee, so keep checking back for updates.

The address for the now-closed Busy Bee was 1046 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA, 02446.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Dorchester 15 mins ago

Teen arrested weeks after deadly Dorchester shooting

New England Patriots 35 mins ago

White's huge game vs. Bengals very encouraging for Patriots defense

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

    

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

Boston Restaurant Talk
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us