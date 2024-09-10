Neighborhood restaurant featuring authentic Persian dishes closes

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A neighborhood restaurant that featured authentic Persian dishes has shut down.

According to multiple sources, Shiraz Persian Cuisine in East Watertown is no longer in business, with a Facebook post from the Bigelow Avenue spot saying the following:

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Shiraz Persian Restaurant after 16 wonderful years. We have cherished every moment spent serving you and being a part of this community. Your support, loyalty, and shared love for Persian cuisine have been the cornerstone of our success and joy. We are immensely grateful for the friendships we’ve made, the stories shared, and the memories created within our walls. Shiraz has been more than just a restaurant; it has been a place where culture, tradition, and community came together. As we close this chapter, we want to express our deepest gratitude to each of you. Thank you for allowing us to be a part of your lives. We hope that the flavors of Shiraz will remain in your hearts as fond memories.

Shiraz offered such dishes as torshi, zeytoon parvardeh, shirin polo, chicken soltani, beef kubideh, and baklava.

The address for the now-closed Shiraz Persian Restaurant was 72 Bigelow Avenue, Watertown, MA, 02472.

