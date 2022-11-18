Neighbors Stunned to Learn Possible Infant Found in Freezer of South Boston Apartment

Authorities are resuming their investigation at an apartment in South Boston after a fetus or infant was found dead in a freezer.

Police are working to obtain a search warrant to go back into the building, which is on East Broadway near Medal of Honor Park.

A Suffolk County District Attorney spokesman told NBC10 Boston the investigation centered around "a possible fetus or infant found in a freezer," but didn't have more details.

Boston police confirmed officers received a call around 2:15 p.m. to investigate the apartment and found what appears to be a fetus or infant.

Homicide detectives were on scene for hours investigating along with the DA's office.

Next-door neighbors said they were stunned and saddened to watch investigators going in and out of the home to an upstairs unit.

”Just knowing that it was something that was found in a freezer my thought is that it's maybe something that has been there for a while, just because I know some of the tenants have lived there for a long time,” one woman said. “You don’t really expect it to be a natural unattended death so we figured that something must have happened.”

The apartment's blinds were pulled down Thursday, leaving the community with more questions than answers.

"Obviously we don’t know exactly what happened but it’s just really awful to think about, and just know that that was right next door,” the neighbor added.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or people can text the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463).