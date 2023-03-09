Neiman Marcus at Copley Place Plans to Open 2 Lounges Serving Alcoholic Beverages

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like the Boston location of a luxury retail chain will soon include a couple of places to grab a drink.

According to an article from Universal Hub, Neiman Marcus at Copley Place in the Back Bay is planning to add two lounges to its space, with one on the first floor having four seats and one on the second floor having six seats The post mentions that the two lounges will be tucked into the interior of the store away from the entrances/exits and that, according to store attorney Tyler Henseler, they will not turn into havens for "college-age kids or other rowdy customers causing any kind of disturbance."

UH mentions that the Copley Place location of Neiman Marcus once had its own restaurant in the 1980s.