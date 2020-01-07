Local
Aaron Hernandez

Netflix Releases Trailer for Deep Dive Into ‘Mind of Aaron Hernandez’

"Killer Inside: The Life of Aaron Hernandez" debuts on Netflix this month

By Mike Pescaro

Boston Globe via Getty Images

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming documentary series about former Patriots player Aaron Hernandez.

"Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez" is described as "a three-part documentary series examining what led to the murderous fall and shocking death" of the former tight end.

The trailer, clocking at 2 minutes and 22 seconds, shows footage from Hernandez's early life in Bristol, Connecticut, through his time as a star NFL athlete and his implication in three murders.

After being drafted by the Patriots, Hernandez played three seasons, signing a 5-year, $40 million contract extension after the second. He was released after being charged in the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.

Following his conviction in Lloyd's death, Hernandez was charged in the 2012 double murder that claimed the lives of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

Hernandez was found not guilty in the 2012 case in April of 2017. Days later, he died by suicide in prison.

"Killer Inside" debuts on Netflix on Jan. 15.

