Nets Air Blake Griffin Tribute Video in Celtics Veteran's Return to Brooklyn

Nets really showed this Blake Griffin tribute video amid Celtics game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Blake Griffin spent a little over a calendar year with the Brooklyn Nets. Apparently he made quite the impression.

The Boston Celtics visited the Barclays Center on Sunday in what was Griffin's first trip to Brooklyn since he left the Nets to sign with the Celtics in 2022 free agency.

The Nets apparently missed him, because they aired a tribute video for the 33-year-old veteran during a first-quarter timeout.

blake griffin tribute video! pic.twitter.com/LximTtRokx — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) December 4, 2022

That is quite the decision.

Griffin was an end-of-the-rotation player in Brooklyn, averaging just 18.5 minutes per game while appearing in 82 contests over one-and-a-half seasons. So, the Nets aren't exactly hanging his number in the rafters anytime soon.

The six-time All-Star was a fan favorite and a good presence in the locker room, however, and apparently that's all you need to get yourself a tribute video these days.