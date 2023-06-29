New 12-day interruption looming on the MBTA Green Line

That MBTA has seen its share of service interruptions the last couple of years and next month will bring more.

Orange and Green line service changes will take place in the downtown Boston area all day for 12 days, from July 29 to Aug. 9, the T announced Thursday.

Service on the Green Line between North Station and Government Center will be suspended and the MBTA is asking riders to walk the distance between the stations above ground. The distance is about 3/4 of a mile, with Haymarket station in between.

At the same time, Orange Line trains will bypass Haymarket station.

The Green Line and the Mattapan trolley are still under speed restrictions amid scheduled shutdowns on parts of the Orange and Green Lines for demolition at the Government Center Garage.

These interruption are happening due to the continued demolition of the Government Center Garage by private developer HYM Construction.

The connections between Green Line and Orange Line can also be made via the Winter Street Concourse that connects Park Street and Downtown Crossing Stations.

Several other service changes on the T were announced, including a suspension of the Green Line between Lechmere an Union Square from July 18 to Aug. 28 and closures on all Green Line branches the weekend of July 15.

See all the planned service changes for July here.