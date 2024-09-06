New 17,000-square-foot beer hall with outdoor beer garden opens north of Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new beer hall has opened just north of Boston after being in the works for nearly a year.

According to multiple sources, the Great American Beer Hall is now open in Medford, moving into a space on Mystic Avenue between Main Street and the Harvard Street/Route 16 intersection. The new spot includes 17,000 square feet of space with an outdoor beer garden and an extensive list of beers on tap along with wine, seltzers, and cocktails, while the place will also serve food from both a restaurant within the space and food trucks and it will have live music and games as well. (Even though the Great American Beer Hall is now up and running, the space continues to be under construction so it isn't fully open just yet.)

The address for the Great American Beer Hall is 142 Mystic Avenue, Medford, MA, 02155. Its website can be found at https://www.gabhall.com/

