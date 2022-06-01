Local

New 25 MPH Speed Limit Takes Effect in Most of Everett

"Please help do your part. Slow down, take your time and watch out for our pedestrians on our streets," the city's police chief said

By Kate Riccio

A new citywide speed limit of 25 mph went into effect in Everett, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

There are some exceptions, including state highways, according to a city report.

Everett Police Chief Steve Mazzie posted a video to Twitter reminding residents of the change.

"Please help do your part. Slow down, take your time and watch out for our pedestrians on our streets," Mazzie said.

Other communities in the Boston area have similar default speed limits, including Malden (25 mph) and Cambridge (20 mph).

Other communities in the Boston area have similar default speed limits, including Malden (25 mph) and Cambridge (20 mph).

