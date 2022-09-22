Local

BOSTON

New Anna's Taqueria to Open in Boston's Longwood Area

By Marc Hurwitz

Facebook/Anna's Taqueria

A local group of Mexican eateries is planning to open a new location in Boston.

According to a press release, Anna's Taqueria is looking to open in the Longwood medical area of the city, moving into the space on Longwood Avenue that had been home to a location of b.good. This will be the seventh Boston-area location of Anna's and it will offer such items as burritos, tacos, quesadillas, Mexican bowls, and salads.

If all goes as planned, the new location of Anna's Taqueria should be opening later this year.

The address for the upcoming Anna's Taqueria in the Longwood area is 360 Longwood Avenue, Boston, MA, 02215. The website for all locations of Anna's is at https://www.annastaqueria.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

