New at-home smell test could help determine risk of Alzheimer's

Researchers at Mass General Brigham have developed a test that may help determine your risk of developing Alzheimer's.

This simple smell test could be a game-changer in the battle against the disease. Basically, a person would sniff odor labels to assess their ability to identify and remember smells. Having this information can alert doctors to intervene with treatment before memory loss begins.

Dr. Mark Albers, the senior author of the study, said the "aroma brain test" can be done at home. He explained that a person's ability to smell is intimately connected to memory, and there are two reasons the test is working.

"Smells often evoke memories, and there’s a close connection there. The second reason is the area of the brain that processes smell is very vulnerable in the early stages to Alzheimer’s disease pathology. It’s one of the first places that one sees it," Albers said.

Albers helped found the company that created the test. It will be available for purchase in a month and will be offered in English and Spanish.