New audit finds mismanagement within Mass. emergency shelter system

There's been a shift for the Massachusetts shelter system as emergency use of hotels and motels to house families will end by this summer, six months ahead of Gov. Maura Healey’s original "end of 2025" deadline.

“You’ve seen numbers going down for folks in shelter, you see costs going down, we’re going to keep making progress,” said Healey.

But a new audit is pouring cold water on that outlook. Auditor Diana DiZoglio is detailing mismanagement within the system from July 2021 through June 2024, specifically when it comes to no-bid contracts with companies like Spinelli Ravioli and Pilgrim Transit for food and transportation services. See the full audit report below.

“In circumstances where you have several months to review data, you know the rends, we need to ensure the law is followed in the execution of millions of taxpayer dollars,” said DiZoglio.

The Healey administration is reviewing DiZoglio’s recommendations, but according to the governor, she doesn’t see the need for additional action.

“I doubt it, this has been territory pretty well covered,” said Healey said.

DiZoglio hopes the governor will reconsider that approach.

“We are recommending they change gears and start going through a bidding process.”

While that debate plays out, Republican gubernatorial hopefuls are chiming in on the findings. Mike Kennealy saying in a statement that Governor Healey “completely mismanaged the migrant crisis. Brian Shortsleeve calling for Massachusetts Housing Secretary Ed Augustus to be fired from his position.