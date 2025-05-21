New barbecue spot opens in former diner southwest of Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last spring, it was reported that a BBQ spot was planning to open in a space southwest of Boston that had been home to a popular diner, and now we have learned that it is up and running.

According to an Instagram post from the place, Blondie's Barbeque is slated to open in the former Red Wing Diners space in Walpole today, saying "Hello There Ladies and Gentlemen, Are You Ready to Rock?!! Blondie's Barbecue opening day is [today] Wednesday 5/21! We'll be open Wed - Sun 3:00pm to 9:00pm. Lunch hours, online ordering and catering to follow." The menu for the new place shows such items as wings, pulled pork, brisket, spare ribs, sausage, smoked turkey, macaroni and cheese, and banana pudding along with beer, wine, and cocktails, and as mentioned in an earlier article, Peter and Patricia Crowley of Café G at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum are behind the restaurant.

The Red Wing Diner had been around since the early 1930s, being known in part for such options as fried clams, bar pizza, burgers, and wings.

The address for Blondie's Barbeque is 2235 Providence Highway (Route 1), Walpole, MA, 02081. Its website can be found at https://www.blondiesbarbecue.com/

