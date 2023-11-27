New BBQ spot opens in Somerville's Union Square

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new barbecue spot has come to Somerville, taking over the space where a restaurant offering vegan Mediterranean fare had been until closing this spring.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Wade BBQ is now open in Union Square, moving into the former Littleburg space on Sanborn Court. The new eatery serves such items as chili, pulled pork, wings, ribs, burnt ends, brisket, sausage, smoked chicken and turkey, wings, macaroni and cheese, and more.

Littleburg first opened its brick-and-mortar shop in the summer of 2021, transitioning from a pop-up business that Chef/Owner Graham Boswell established in 2017.

The address for Wade BBQ is 5 Sanborn Court, Somerville, MA, 02143. Its Instagram page is at https://www.instagram.com/deewadebbq/

Littleburg in Somerville's Union Square Is Closing

