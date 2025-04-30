19-year-old found fatally shot in car in New Bedford

A 19-year-old is dead after being shot in the head in New Bedford, Massachusetts, Tuesday night.
The Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday morning that they are actively investigating a homicide that occurred around 10 p.m. on Acushnet Avenue near Griffin Court.
Officers first responded to the area after a shot spotter alert and a 911 call. Once on scene, police found the male victim in a black Hyundai Sonata that was parked on the east side of Acushnet Avenue.
The victim, whose name has not been released, had a gunshot wound to his head and was taken to St. Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, officials said.
The vehicle was also found to have been shot at multiple times.
There's been no word on a possible suspect, and no arrests have been announced.
The investigation is extremely active, and further information is not being released at this time.