New Bedford Airport Set for New Terminal, Control Tower

The oldest commercial airport terminal in New England still in active use is set to be replaced, as the state commits money to fund a new terminal and control tower at New Bedford Regional Airport.

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell and State Representative Bill Straus have received commitment from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation for design and project funding for the new terminal and tower, according to a news release Monday from the South Coast city.

That commitment means the city's airport commission will start work on design and permitting, to get the project ready for bids. An update is also in order for the Airport Layout Plan, which will need to happen early in the process, the news release said.

The money to get the project done will be a part of the state's five year capital improvement plan, according to city officials. Local leaders hosted MassDOT Secretary Jamey Tesler for a visit to the airport back in June, where airport commission members and staff briefed him on the project.

"I want to thank the Mayor and the Commission for their aggressive pursuit of this needed project which meets an important need in the region’s transportation growth over the next several years,” Representative Straus said in the news release. "This state commitment, however, would not have been possible without the strong interest in the South Coast by Governor Baker and Lieutenant Governor Polito."

Designs and permits are expected to be complete by mid-2023.

"Municipal airports are a tremendous boost to the economic vitality of a region and investments in New Bedford and updating the Airport Layout Plan will have positive benefits for residents and the business community for many decades," Secretary Tesler said.