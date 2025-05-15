Man detained by ICE after car window smashed in Mass. is released after 30 days

An immigrant taken into custody when ICE agents smashed his car's window in New Bedford, Massachusetts, last month was released from custody on Thursday.

Juan Francisco Méndez spoke to NBC10 Boston as soon as he stepped out of an ICE office in Burlington, where he was brought from a jail in New Hampshire after a judge granted him a $1,500 bail.

Wearing an ankle monitor, Méndez said he couldn't think of anything other than seeing his family again after being wrongfully detained for 30 days.

Méndez was out for a dentist's appointment on April 15 with his wife when ICE and FBI agents detained him in an incident they caught on video and which quickly was shared around the country. His lawyer has said agents were looking for someone else but they took him into custody anyway.

The lawyer said last week that an immigration judge heard the Guatemalan's case and said the government failed to bring charging documents, which opened the door to Méndez being released.

A man who was detained by immigrations authorities in New Bedford had his case dismissed.

“The court is going to close this case as a failure to prosecute,” Judge Donald Ostrom said, according to The Boston Globe, which reported that a government lawyer didn't say anything during the hearing.

While Méndez' immigration case will continue, his lawyer has high hopes that he and his wife will soon be able to adjust their immigration status as asylees and put the ordeal behind them.

A local organization, which wished to remain anonymous, helped Méndez post bail.