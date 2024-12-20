Man shot at Taco Bell in New Bedford, police say

A man was injured in a shooting at a Taco Bell in New Bedford, Massachusetts, overnight.

Police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that officers responded to the fast food restaurant on Coggeshall Street just before 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

The victim was found in the lobby and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to WJAR. It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

One New Bedford resident told WJAR that the area seems pretty calm most of the time, but the incident has left some people on edge.

"It's just crazy to think that something like that happened around here," said Thomas Robillard.

"It's hard to think, like it's so close," said Jayden Baez, who works the late shift at a neighboring sneaker store. "Anything can happen, especially at night, especially in this city, like things are getting more wild."

Pictures obtained by WJAR show several police cruisers and an ambulance parked outside the Taco Bell, with yellow police tape roping off an area outside the restaurant. Officers could be seen standing inside the lobby, as well as looking at a white Camry parked in the lot.

No arrests have been made, WJAR reports. Further information was not immediately available.

An investigation is active and ongoing.