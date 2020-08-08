Hands-Free Traffic Stop Leads to Gun, Drug Arrest: State Police

A 20-year-old New Bedford man pulled over for several apparent traffic violations was arrested for alleged firearm and drug possession, authorities said.

A pair of Massachusetts state troopers pulled over the man in New Bedford for a hands-free violation Saturday morning. The troopers say they saw him quickly close the glove box of his Jeep Compass and take gloves off his hands, throwing them on the car floor.

When the troopers asked for a driver’s license, the driver did not show one. The troopers asked to search the vehicle, finding a loaded Jimenez .25 caliber handgun, two large clear plastic bags of Marijuana, a digital scale and $267 in cash in the glove box.

He did not have a license to carry, the troopers said.

He was arrested and brought to Ash Street Jail on several firearms, drug possession and vehicle charges and will be arraigned in New Bedford District Court on Monday.