Man Charged With Driving While High in Nov. Crash That Killed Woman

Charges have been announced against a New Bedford man accused of striking and killing a West Bridgewater woman in Brockton in November while under the influence of marijuana.

The Plymouth County DA office announced Friday that a grand jury had returned indictments that will charge 30-year-old John Medeiros with operating under the influence of marijuana, motor vehicle homicide, motor vehicle manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation and resisting arrest stemming from a Nov. 17 incident that left 54-year-old Kimberly Shirosky dead at the scene.

Three cars were involved in the crash at the intersection of Route 123 and Pearl Street in Brockton, according to the DA office. An investigation revealed that the car driven by Medeiros was speeding and failed to stop at a red light at the intersection, when he allegedly struck Shirosky's vehicle.

Medeiros became disorderly with responding officers at the scene of the crash, authorities said.

The driver of the third vehicle involved in the crash declined medical treatment.

Medeiros will be arraigned in Brockton Superior Court at a later date. It is unclear if he has an attorney.