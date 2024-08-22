Brockton

New Bedford man struck and killed by van in Brockton

The driver of the van stayed on scene and called 911, authorities said

By Thea DiGiammerino

A Massachusetts man was killed when he was hit by a van in Brockton Tuesday night, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's office.

The DA said Domingos Gomes, 57, of New Bedford, was hit at the intersection of North Quincy and Hovenden streets. He was taken to Brockton Hospital where he died of his injuries.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The driver of the van stayed on scene and called 911, the DA said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Brockton
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us