New Bedford man struck and killed by van in Brockton

A Massachusetts man was killed when he was hit by a van in Brockton Tuesday night, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's office.

The DA said Domingos Gomes, 57, of New Bedford, was hit at the intersection of North Quincy and Hovenden streets. He was taken to Brockton Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The driver of the van stayed on scene and called 911, the DA said.

The crash remains under investigation.