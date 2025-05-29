New Bedford residents alarmed by rat infestation after fire at waste transfer station

Rats are overrunning the streets in at least one neighborhood in New Bedford, Massachusetts, forcing the city to take action as residents grow increasingly frustrated.

In a statement posted to the city's Facebook page on Tuesday, city officials said they've received reports this weekend that numerous rats were seen in an industrial area along Shawmut Avenue. The rats originated from a municipal waste transfer facility owned by Harvey Waste & Recycling Services, which experienced a major fire last week.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell and multiple city departments have visited the area to assess the problem, the city said, and the New Bedford Health Department has directed Harvey Waste & Recycling Services to undertake several measures to address the issue, including:

Harvey is placing no fewer than 40 bait stations and 30 snap traps across its property, which Harvey will check twice a day and rebait as necessary;

Harvey will promptly fumigate burrows across the same area;

Harvey will collect the remains of rats along Shawmut Ave. and surrounding properties;

Harvey will assume all costs related to remediation.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The city's health department is also contacting nearby private businesses and helping them to eliminate any potential food sources, and they will ensure that Harvey’s pest control contractor addresses any infestation issues at those private properties.

A stretch of Shawmut Avenue from Nash Road to the entrance of the New Bedford Regional Airport has been closed until further notice, with only official vehicles and workers allowed to pass through. Airport patrons should use the Downey Street entrance off Mount Pleasant Street, the city said. The playground at the airport will also remain closed until further notice.

Cellphone video circulating on social media shows rats running across Shawmut Avenue, with some even seen eating other dead rats, NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reports.

A significant number of dead rats were removed from Shamut Avenue by the city's animal control through Tuesday morning. Harvey is now responsible for collecting the remains of rats in the area.

The city says it has also arranged with the Regional Refuse District to accept late-arriving garbage trucks from the city’s waste hauler for offloading so that they need not be parked at Shawmut Avenue overnight, which may attract more rats.

Street sweeping of the area will be performed by the Department of Public Infrastructure as needed.

New Bedford’s Board of Health Director Stephanie Sloan tells WJAR that the city is taking the issue “very seriously.”

“We’re working very closely with the mayor’s office and with Harvey and their pest control to make sure this can get remediated as quickly as possible,” Sloan said. “If people in the area are experiencing rodent activity, if they call the health department we can help coordinate the pest control response, and Harvey will be picking up the cost.”

Any businesses or residents that see a rat are advised to call the New Bedford Health Department at 508-991-6199.

Ward 1 City Councilor Leo Choquette told WJAR that his phone has been “ringing off the hook” with calls from worried residents, but that he has every confidence they will get this taken care of.

Residents tell WJAR that these are big rats and they've become a daily problem.

“I killed four rats yesterday,” said Gabriel, who has lived in the area for more than two decades. “It’s big ones, not small ones. I take the machine -- three, four rats dead.”

“They just be flying by,” said Kerrie Duro, who added that the rats are even showing up where she works. “My manager even pulled one out of the menu board at work.”

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has launched an investigation into how the rats were released from Harvey’s facility. If any violations are found, the city says it will impose fines.