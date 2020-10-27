New Bedford Police Search for Missing Mashpee Teenager

Authorities in Massachusetts are searching for an 18-year-old member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe who has been missing for a week.

The Mashpee Wampanoag Police Department said last Thursday that Jalajhia Finklea had last been seen 48 hours earlier and asked for the public’s help in locating her.

According to the Cape Cod Times, Finklea was last seen in New Bedford on Oct. 20 and had texted a friend she was meeting with a man named Luis Barboza.

According to Mashpee Wampanoag police, the search for Finklea continued as of Tuesday.

The New Bedford Police Department, the primary investigating agency in the case, did not immediately respond to calls about the status of the search.

Anyone with information about Finklea is asked to contact the New Bedford Police Department at 508-991-6360 or the Mashpee Wampanoag Police Department at 774-361-6045.