New Bedford

Man dies after being found with head wound outside New Bedford supermarket

The DA's office said they are investigating the death as a homicide

By Thea DiGiammerino

A man has died after he was found injured outside a New Bedford, Massachusetts, supermarket early Tuesday morning, the district attorney said.

New Bedford police were called to the Seabra Foods store on Rockdale Avenue around 3:40 a.m. for an injured person. When they arrived, they found the victim with an apparent head injury. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Few details were immediately released and the victim has not been publicly identified. The DA's office said they are investigating the death as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

