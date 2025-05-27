New Bedford

New Bedford shooting leaves 21-year-old man dead

Authorities identified the victim as Kimberl Gedeon of New Bedford.

By Matt Fortin

WJAR

A 21-year-old man was killed in a shooting Monday night in New Bedford, Massachusetts, according to prosecutors.

Police responded shortly after 9 p.m. Monday to the intersection of Bedford Street and South Seventh Street for shots fired, according to a news release from the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

First responders found the man on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, prosecutors said.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing by Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the county and New Bedford police.

Additional details were not immediately available.

