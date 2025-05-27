New Bedford shooting leaves 21-year-old man dead

A 21-year-old man was killed in a shooting Monday night in New Bedford, Massachusetts, according to prosecutors.

Police responded shortly after 9 p.m. Monday to the intersection of Bedford Street and South Seventh Street for shots fired, according to a news release from the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

First responders found the man on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, prosecutors said.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities identified the victim as Kimberl Gedeon of New Bedford.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

An investigation is ongoing by Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the county and New Bedford police.

Additional details were not immediately available.