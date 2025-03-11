New Bedford woman attacked while visiting local cemetery

A woman says she was attacked by a man trying to rob her while visiting her grandparents' graves in New Bedford, Massachusetts, over the weekend, NBC affiliate WJAR-TV reports.

Jessica Blanchard said she was stepping out of her car at St. John’s Cemetery Sunday morning when she was confronted by a man demanding her wallet. When she refused, she said the man punched her in the face multiple times and tore her clothes before she fell back into her car.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

She told the news station that she fought back, kicking the man until he ran off.

“Physically, I am bruised and sore, but I will heal,” she wrote in a statement. “Mentally and emotionally, however, I am struggling.”

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

New Bedford police confirmed they are investigating the attack. They said officers were called to Allen and Jacintho Streets just after noon on Sunday and found Blanchard with non-life-threatening injuries. She was treated at St. Luke's Hospital.

The suspect is described as a tall, light-skinned male wearing a black hoodie. A representative for St. John's said they are looking into the incident. Blanchard said police are looking for surveillance footage and have upped patrols in the area.

“No one ever thinks something like this will happen to them,” Blanchard said. “This can happen anywhere, at any time. Please stay alert, trust your instincts, and prioritize your safety. No possession is worth your life.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police.