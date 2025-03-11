New Bedford

New Bedford woman attacked while visiting local cemetery

By Thea DiGiammerino

St. John’s Cemetery in New Bedford, Massachusetts.
WJAR-TV

A woman says she was attacked by a man trying to rob her while visiting her grandparents' graves in New Bedford, Massachusetts, over the weekend, NBC affiliate WJAR-TV reports.

Jessica Blanchard said she was stepping out of her car at St. John’s Cemetery Sunday morning when she was confronted by a man demanding her wallet. When she refused, she said the man punched her in the face multiple times and tore her clothes before she fell back into her car.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

She told the news station that she fought back, kicking the man until he ran off.

“Physically, I am bruised and sore, but I will heal,” she wrote in a statement. “Mentally and emotionally, however, I am struggling.”

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

New Bedford police confirmed they are investigating the attack. They said officers were called to Allen and Jacintho Streets just after noon on Sunday and found Blanchard with non-life-threatening injuries. She was treated at St. Luke's Hospital.

The suspect is described as a tall, light-skinned male wearing a black hoodie. A representative for St. John's said they are looking into the incident. Blanchard said police are looking for surveillance footage and have upped patrols in the area.

“No one ever thinks something like this will happen to them,” Blanchard said. “This can happen anywhere, at any time. Please stay alert, trust your instincts, and prioritize your safety. No possession is worth your life.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

More New Bedford news

Massachusetts Mar 6

Neighbor charged in fatal shooting of New Bedford woman

Health Feb 21

Beloved seal at New Bedford zoo dies of bird flu

This article tagged under:

New Bedford
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us