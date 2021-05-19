Local

boston restaurant talk

New Beer Garden Opening in East Boston?

Pazza on Porter is working with Jack's Abby to debut a beer garden on May 29 which will apparently be part of the restaurant's existing outdoor patio

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Jack's Abby

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An Italian restaurant in East Boston is collaborating with a local brewer to bring another beer garden to the city.

According to an article in the Patch, Pazza on Porter is working with Jack's Abby to debut a beer garden on May 29 which will apparently be part of the restaurant's existing outdoor patio, and it will offer such food items as fried calamari, arancini, buffalo wings, cannoli, and more along with several beers from the Framingham-based brewery. This is the second partnership involving Jack's Abby to be announced of late, with the Over the Charles rooftop bar at the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Boston - Cambridge debuting a beer garden featuring Jack's Abby's beers last week.

Pazza On Porter first opened its doors in the fall of 2019.

The address for Pazza on Porter (and the beer garden) is 107 Porter Street, East Boston, MA, 02128. The website for the restaurant is at https://www.pazzaonporter.com/ while the website for Jack's Abby is at https://jacksabby.com/

Rooftop Beer Garden Featuring Jack's Abby Beers Opens at DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Boston - Cambridge

by Marc Hurwitz

