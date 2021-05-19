New Beer Garden Opening in East Boston?

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An Italian restaurant in East Boston is collaborating with a local brewer to bring another beer garden to the city.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to an article in the Patch, Pazza on Porter is working with Jack's Abby to debut a beer garden on May 29 which will apparently be part of the restaurant's existing outdoor patio, and it will offer such food items as fried calamari, arancini, buffalo wings, cannoli, and more along with several beers from the Framingham-based brewery. This is the second partnership involving Jack's Abby to be announced of late, with the Over the Charles rooftop bar at the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Boston - Cambridge debuting a beer garden featuring Jack's Abby's beers last week.

Pazza On Porter first opened its doors in the fall of 2019.

The address for Pazza on Porter (and the beer garden) is 107 Porter Street, East Boston, MA, 02128. The website for the restaurant is at https://www.pazzaonporter.com/ while the website for Jack's Abby is at https://jacksabby.com/

[Earlier Article]

Rooftop Beer Garden Featuring Jack's Abby Beers Opens at DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Boston - Cambridge

by Marc Hurwitz

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)