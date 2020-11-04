Local

New Boutique Hotel, Restaurants Pitched for Boston's North End

The project site covers multiple parcels on Cross Street and between Endicott and Salem Streets

By Gintautas Dumcius/Digital Editor, Boston Business Journal

North End & Old North Church

A six-story hotel with two restaurants would overlook the Rose Kennedy Greenway in Boston's North End, under a redevelopment proposal that has been submitted to city planning officials.

Boston-based Fort Point Associates Inc., an urban planning and project permitting firm, on Tuesday filed a letter of intent outlining the project on behalf of Cross Street Ventures LLC to the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA).

The project site covers multiple parcels on Cross Street and between Endicott and Salem Streets. The land, totaling 13,363 square feet, is across from the Haymarket MBTA Station.

Read more in the Boston Business Journal.

