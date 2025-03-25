New burger joint opening soon at the Burlington Mall

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A burger spot that recently opened in Lowell will be expanding to a space closer to Boston.

According to posters within a thread on the Merrimack Valley Eats Facebook group page, Sergeant Burgers is planning to open at the Burlington Mall, with a Boston Real Estate Times article confirming this. Once it opens this summer, the new location will join its original on Middlesex Street in Lowell, and based on that location, expect the new outlet to offer burgers, shakes, and possibly other food/drink items with Brazilian influences.

The Instagram page for the Lowell location of Sergeant Burgers can be found at https://www.instagram.com/sergeantburgers/

